Social media outraged as Israeli army martyrs Palestinian medic

Web Desk

A 21-year-old Palestinian medic, Razan Najjar, was shot in the neck and killed by an Israeli army sniper during demonstrations on Friday.

Thousands gathered on Saturday to offer funeral prayers of the deceased 21-year-old. She was laid to rest in a cemetery in Khan Yunis of her hometown in Khuza’a.

According to Palestinian Health Minister Dr. Jawad Awaad, Najjar was shot in the neck while on duty. “This is a war crime,” he said, adding that Najjar was shot while clearly wearing a medical staff uniform.

Earlier on Friday, the 21-year-old had given an interview saying that she was proud of her work. “I provided aid to around 70 people before they reached to the hospital,” she said.

Here’s another earlier interview of Najjar.

The latest example of Israeli brutality has caused an uproar among the social media users, who criticised the Israeli forces for their continued oppression.

 

