Social media outraged as Israeli army martyrs Palestinian medic

A 21-year-old Palestinian medic, Razan Najjar, was shot in the neck and killed by an Israeli army sniper during demonstrations on Friday.

Thousands gathered on Saturday to offer funeral prayers of the deceased 21-year-old. She was laid to rest in a cemetery in Khan Yunis of her hometown in Khuza’a.

According to Palestinian Health Minister Dr. Jawad Awaad, Najjar was shot in the neck while on duty. “This is a war crime,” he said, adding that Najjar was shot while clearly wearing a medical staff uniform.

Earlier on Friday, the 21-year-old had given an interview saying that she was proud of her work. “I provided aid to around 70 people before they reached to the hospital,” she said.

#Palestinian nurse Razan Najjar was on duty, saving lives at the peaceful rally in #Gaza, when she was shot and killed by occupation force #IsraeliSnipers . May 2018. pic.twitter.com/7Cj0msIYKn — tim anderson (@timand2037) June 1, 2018

Here’s another earlier interview of Najjar.

#RazanNajjar was killed yesterday by Israeli live fire during the protests east of the south #Gaza city of Khan Younis, according to Palestinian health officials.

A witness said she was shot while running towards the fortified fence to help a casualty. pic.twitter.com/spoDuXQJ4m — Shehab News (@ShehabAgencyEn) June 2, 2018

The latest example of Israeli brutality has caused an uproar among the social media users, who criticised the Israeli forces for their continued oppression.

Israel executes Palestinians with American made weapons and labels the victims terrorists. Here’s the latest “terrorist” Razan Najjar, a volunteer medical worker who was saving lives at the time of her murder. pic.twitter.com/VUHgxuVx6j — Robert Martin (@Robert_Martin72) June 2, 2018

Highly accurate Israeli snipers murdered this woman yesterday. Her name is #RazanNajjar She was 21 years old, a mother and a nurse. They soaked her white nurses coat in blood and themselves in everlasting shame. She is surely bound for heaven and they to hell. #Gaza #Palestine pic.twitter.com/8m3Y1WLrxt — George Galloway (@georgegalloway) June 2, 2018

Salute to a brave daughter of Palestine:21 years old Nurse Razan al Najjar martyred by Israeli sniper when she was trying to help a firing victim #IsraelWarCriminal pic.twitter.com/GfbDJiqp9o — Hamid Mir (@HamidMirPAK) June 2, 2018