NFAK’s daughter to take legal action against copyrights infringement of her father’s songs

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s daughter, Nida Nusrat, said that she will take legal action against those who use her father’s songs with permission.

Nida Nusrat accused one company, by the name of Khokhar Productions, of copyrights infringement during a conference in the Lahore Press Club on Friday.

Numerous social media websites were also accused of making fake pages of her father by using his name.

Apart from these allegations, Nusrat also said: “I am the only heir of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and the copyrights of my father’s songs are only with me.”

She also offered anyone to come and seek permission from her, if they wished to reproduce music legend Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s songs.

Nida was also asked whether she should take legal action against cousin Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, to which she said that she will not because “he is her brother after all.”

Moreover, she also introduced an institute which she established, called “The Real NFA”, to provide a platform for new and aspiring singers.