Imran’s friend threatens to take legal action against Reham over book

LONDON: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s acquaintance and London based businessman Zulfi Bukhari has threatened to take legal action against Reham Khan after manuscripts of her soon-to-be published book were leaked.

According to details, the book revolves around Reham Khan’s marriage with Imran Khan and her time with the PTI chief among various aspects of her life.

Zulfi labelled the book on Reham’s marriage with Imran as a “pathetic and filthy attempt”, while he also vowed to take action against Reham worldwide.

The book has also caused an outrage among the PTI supporters and leaders, who have been vehemently critical of the news presenter. She, however, thanked all the critics for giving her book some “free publicity.”

Earlier today, Reham also accused actor and PTI member Hamza Ali Abbasi of threatening her of consequences via her e-mail if she does not put an end to “anti-Imran and PTI” stance.

She had also claimed that Abbasi had been sending him threatening e-mails since 2017.

Hamza has been emailing me threats since August 2017.

— Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) June 2, 2018

She also claimed that the e-mails were sent by Hamza Ali Abbasi since she confirmed it via a WhatsApp conversation with the actor.