Reham Khan accuses Hamza Ali Abbasi of ‘threatening’ her via e-mails

Ex-wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has accused actor and PTI member Hamza Ali Abbasi of “threatening” her via e-mails after the latter claimed to have read manuscript of Reham’s soon-to-be published book.

Earlier today, Reham announced that she would be publishing her much-awaited book before the general elections 2018.

In a series of messages on Twitter, Reham claimed that actor Hamza Abbasi “threatened” her to stop her “anti-PTI campaign” or else, the PTI has enough leverage against Imran’s ex-wife.

Reham said that Hamza claimed to have read manuscript of the book even though the book has not been published yet. “This could only be possible through fraud or theft,” she added.

Hamza Abbasi claims he has read manuscript when it's not been published? Only possible through fraud or theft. — Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) June 2, 2018

She accused Abbasi of emailing her threats since August 2017.

Hamza has been emailing me threats since August 2017.

Bullies trying to silence me — Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) June 2, 2018

She also attached a screensnaps of the emails sent by Hamza, as claimed by Reham.

Only one email by one PTI member.

Bully me more I will publish all one by one! pic.twitter.com/E5Y5b5yPzU — Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) June 2, 2018

She also thanked outraged PTI supporters for giving her book “some free publicity.”

According to reports, Reham Khan will make several revelations about the PTI chief in her book, while she will also discuss her life.