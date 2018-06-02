Start of Pak-England Test day 2 delayed due to rain

LEEDS: The second day’s play of the Test between Pakistan and England at Headingley was delayed due to rain on Saturday.

The hosts, England, are currently batting at 106/2 after Pakistan were bowled out for 174 on day 1.

After a dominant performance in the first Test in London, Pakistan came crashing down as they were bowled out for 174 in the first innings of the second Test at Headingley.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first, much to the shock of many.

The visitors could not recover after losing a couple of quick wickets as Imam-ul-Haq was sent back to the pavilion without troubling the score, while Azhar Ali could only add 2 runs.

Leg-spinner Shadab Khan was the pick of the batsman as he scored an impressive 56 runs to take Pakistan to a score of 174.

Haris Sohail (28) and Asad Shafiq (27) were the among the better performers on the day.

In reply, the hosts are currently batting on 106/2 with both openers, Alistair Cook (46) and Keaton Jennings (29), sent back to the pavilion.

Pakistan scored a convincing win over England in the first Test at Lord’s by 9-wickets.