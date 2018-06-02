Of cultures and traditions,’Dupatta Gali’

Only 14 days are left in Eid and women are rushing towards bazaar for Eid’s shopping and obviously they have to buy so many things for slaying on this Eid.

We all know how brands even designer outfits are ruling over minds these days but when it comes to kundan Jhumkies, Khussas, Kola Puri and colorful Chooriyan for our traditional Eid look, we all rush towards bazaars.

So, from where we can grab our Eid outfits and all these matching accessories? Yes, there is an old and famous spot in Lahore’s Liberty market known as Dupatta Gali.

Dupatta Gali is famous for so many things but specifically this is the best place for dyeing your dupattas. The scene is captivating when the dyers dye “Chunri Dupattas” with a bunch of colors and creative patterns. You can customize your designs but the prices are different for tie and dye, single dye or double dye.

Dupatta is considered an essential part of Pakistani traditional dressing. The trend did not change but yeah, the styles of wearing dupattas have changed now. Women are more likely to carry old, ‘gotta kanaari’ traditional dupattas to mehndi functions. The 80’s trends are back now!

Dupatta Gali is not only famous for only dupattas; you can buy almost everything from there, varying from unstitched clothes to even Bridal Lehangas.

So if you are getting married this year, here is a good news for Dulhans. Now, you do not have to buy highly priced designer lehngas for your wedding.

Girls, literally you do not have to go out of your budget for your big day. The tailor masters of Dupatta Gali can make a ditto copy of a designer wedding dress in much lower rates.

But that’s not all, Gold sets, kundan jhumkas, tikas and matha pattis must essentials for a Pakistani bride’s jewelry are available here.

You can also find the best hand-crafted kolhapuri slippers,traditional Khussas in the basement of dupatta gali. The multiple colors of their embroidery are simply breathtaking.

Once a street has now become a whole market and the number of shops has increased over the past years.

Tiredness of shopping can boost your hunger games but don’t worry! variety of foods are available too. You will find great hustle and bustle at food stalls of fruit chat, Dahi bhally, gol gappas, French fries etc.

As a matter of fact, people these days are becoming brand and trend followers. To summarize this, Dupatta Gali may not be a trend setter place but it is a hot favorite place for mothers and aunties for its comparatively lower prices and variety of choices.

The writer is a recent graduate of Mass Communication from University of the Punjab Lahore and is interested in lifestyle, culture, arts and history. She can be reached at arshiyazahid@hotmail.com. She tweets at @arshiayzahid