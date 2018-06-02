PML-N proposes four names for caretaker CM of Punjab

LAHORE: Former Punjab chief minister and PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday proposed four names for the post of the caretaker chief minister (CM) of Punjab.

The names include former chairman of Pakistan Navy Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah, former DG Intelligence Bureau (IB) Aftab Sultan, Justice (r) Sahir Ali and former IG Punjab Tariq Saleem.

Sources reported that the names were decided after a PML-N leader’s meeting with former premier Nawaz Sharif in Model Town, Lahore.

The meeting was presided over by the Nawaz Sharif and attended by Marriyam Aurangzeb, Saad Rafique, and Rana Sanaullah among others who discussed the current political situation of the country and caretaker CM setup in the meeting.

While speaking to a private channel Shehbaz said that “the names will be forwarded to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)” he added, “PTI should consider our names and we will consider theirs, who knows maybe we reach a consensus in the first meeting.”

Sources reported that a meeting is expected between Former CM Shehbaz Sharif and former opposition leader Mehmood-ur-Rasheed within the next two days to discuss the nominees for caretaker Punjab CM.

If Shehbaz and Rasheed would not reach a consensus, the matter will be resolved in a parliamentary committee, sources added.

On the other hand, PTI has proposed three names Hassan Askari, Ayaz Amir, and Yaqub Izhar.