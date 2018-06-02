KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stated that the decisions and timings of the Lahore High Court (LHC), Islamabad High Court (IHC) and Balochistan High Court (BHC) are a cause of concern.

Bilawal took it to Twitter to show his concern a day after the LHC annulled the nomination papers and advised Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to make new nomination papers.

His tweet read, “PPP held press conference emphasising principled opposition to delay in elections. IHC, BHC & LHC decisions and timings cause for concern particularly given nominations were to start tomorrow.”

Furthermore, Bilawal expressed his concern over the letter of former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chief minister (CM) Pervez Khattak to ECP who sought for the reconsideration of the time of polls in tribal areas which was recently merged with KPK.

“Parliament’s authority undermined. KP CM letter and Balochistan resolution also of concern,” he concluded.

Earlier on Friday, PPP leader Aitzaz Ahsan had said that it appeared as if “some system” was pushing for a delay in general elections in the country.

On Wednesday, IHC declared delimitation of multiple constituencies null and void.

However, BHC on Friday nullified the delimitation of eight provincial electoral constituencies.

Moreover, Balochistan Assembly on Wednesday had adopted a resolution seeking a one-month delay in the upcoming general elections in the province.