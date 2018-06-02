Fazlur Rehman sworn in as Sindh Interim CM.

KARACHI: Fazlur Rehman who served as former chief secretary of Sindh from 2007 to 2010 sworn in as interim chief minister of Sindh on Saturday.

Governor Sindh Mohammad Zubair administered the oath to Rehman.

Prior to the ceremony, Rehman reached the Governor House in special protocol. The ceremony was attended by outgoing CM Murad Ali Shah, Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani, Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar, former provincial ministers and secretaries.

The caretaker CM was scheduled to take oath as the interim chief minister of Sindh at Governor House in Karachi today (Saturday).

The Sindh government and opposition after long meeting came to conclusion to select Fazalur Rehman as a Caretaker CM at night on May 31st.

Syed Murad Ali Shah former CM while addressing to media said that in the meeting with the opposition they had discussed about 30 names for the interim CM before appointing Rehman.

Khawaja Izhar former opposition leader in Sindh Assembly said that they agreed on Rehman’s name as he was a neutral person when it came to politics.