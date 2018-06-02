Lahore Weather

Fawad Khan’s recent shoot reminds us of ‘Chai Wala’

Fawad Khan is a heartthrob not only in Pakistan but also across the border. Whenever a new project comes into limelight, his fans not only complement him but also pass some honest remarks as well.

Earlier this week, Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan thrilled their fans with a cover shoot in an Indian magazine for the latest bridal collection of Fawad’s wife.

The fans responded to the shoot greatly as both were seen together after a long time of eight years.

Some fans were keen enough to point out that Fawad resembled Arshad Khan aka ‘Chai Wala’, who back then was an internet sensation due to his blue-eyed beauty.

That is how people reacted to the shoot:

Some were confused and asked others to confirm that.

And they responded positively.

People compared their pictures to make sure that Khan and Chaiwala resembles.

 

