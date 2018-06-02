Fawad Khan’s recent shoot reminds us of ‘Chai Wala’

Fawad Khan is a heartthrob not only in Pakistan but also across the border. Whenever a new project comes into limelight, his fans not only complement him but also pass some honest remarks as well.

Earlier this week, Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan thrilled their fans with a cover shoot in an Indian magazine for the latest bridal collection of Fawad’s wife.

The fans responded to the shoot greatly as both were seen together after a long time of eight years.

Some fans were keen enough to point out that Fawad resembled Arshad Khan aka ‘Chai Wala’, who back then was an internet sensation due to his blue-eyed beauty.

That is how people reacted to the shoot:

Is it just me or Fawad khan actually giving chaiWala vibes here? pic.twitter.com/MrYcr7tmk6 — Maryam Asfandyar (@Maryamasfand) May 31, 2018

Some were confused and asked others to confirm that.

Is it only me or anybody else feels Fawad Khan in his latest photoshoot is looking like that Chaiwala who was famous sometime back? — Dee (@deevan9198) June 2, 2018

And they responded positively.

BROOOOOO!! A c c u r a t e. pic.twitter.com/6Kj9Abr9xV — Mehwish (@Mehwish_dr) June 2, 2018

People compared their pictures to make sure that Khan and Chaiwala resembles.