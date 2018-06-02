AC Swabi’s car collision leaves four dead, one injured

SWABI: A tragic traffic incident on Friday night took four lives and wounded one as assistant commissioner’s (AC) car collided with tow motorcycles near Swabi’s Mansabdar area.

According to police, all four of the deceased belonged from the same family, out which two were reportedly brothers.

The deceased had died on spot as AC Qaiser Khan’s car hit them.

However, the injured person was shifted to Mardan Medical Complex (MMC) in a critical condition and is undergoing treatment.

Authorities said that the accident occurred near Mansabdar area when the vehicle rammed into the motorbikes coming from the opposite direction.

However, AC Khan claimed that it was his brother driving the car while he was following him in another car. The commissioner informed the police that his brother had also been wounded during the accident.