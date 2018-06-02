Pakistan, Iran agree to boost bilateral ties

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani Friday expressed concerns over closing of Taftan border and called for its immediate reopening.

In a meeting with Mehdi Honardoost, ambassador of Iran, who called on him at the Parliament House, Sanjrani said that Pakistan and Iran share common traditions, religious values and social aspirations and have supported each other not only on international issues but in the development agenda as well. He said that Pakistan attaches highest importance to its historic relations with Iran and is looking forward to further enhance the traditional ties for better economic and political collaboration through increased parliamentary linkages between the two countries.

Iranian ambassador agreed with the views of Senate chairman and stressed the need for further boosting cooperation in different sectors through enhanced interactions. He assured his all-out cooperation for opening up of the Taftan border for trade.

