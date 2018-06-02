CDA, MCI urged to focus on markets uplift

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry senior Vice President Muhammad Naveed Malik has urged the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) to focus on development of markets by utilising Rs 40.5 billion approved in the budget 2018-19.

He stressed that CDA and MCI should take urgent measures to facilitate growth of business activities. He was addressing local traders after inaugurating a fitness centre at Jinnah Super Market, Islamabad.

Abdul Rauf Alam, Zafar Bakhtawari, Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, former ICCI presidents, Khalid Chaudhry, Raja Safeer, Malik Najeeb and others were also present on the occasion.

Malik said that CDA had not undertaken any development work in markets for the last many years due to which their condition had deteriorated.

Published in Daily Times, June 2nd 2018.