Traders upbeat on FATA’s merger with KP

KARACHI: The Businessmen Panel (BMP) on Friday said that the merger of areas, formerly known as Federally Administrated Tribal Areas (FATA) into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) was a major development in the history of Pakistan and there were a lot of opportunities waiting for the people of FATA but they could only be availed if the challenges after the merger were handled carefully.

The BMP leaders opined that passing of the law to merge FATA with KP was one step but implementing it was another. They said that the merger opened an opportunity for new investment in the wake of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Chairman BMP, Mian Anjum Nisar said the people of the FATA, now mainstreamed, would enjoy equal rights like other citizens of the country. This decision should not be isolated from its economic benefit as the mainstreaming of Fata will open this region for local and the foreign investors.

“Similarly it will also provide an opportunity to the people of Fata to play their part in the development of national economy,” he added.

Mian Anjum Nisar said that the region had been blessed with precious and unlimited natural resources and the exploration and utilization for high value products ought to be focused on.

Appreciating the ECC’s decision to exempt FATA from Tax up to five years, Nisar said that the decision could help strengthen the industry and businesse.

He said that the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) needed to work professionally in order to reap full benefit from the historic opportunity at hand.

Nisar added that through comparative studies, the business community and international trade bodies could obtain proper information for this region.

According to Nisar, Rs1 trillion would be spent on developing the region over the next 10 years

Secretary General (Federal) of the BMP, Ahmad Jawad said the 31st Amendment was a moment of pride and triumph for democracy and human rights in Pakistan.

Ahmed Jawad stated that the socioeconomic development of areas merged with KP would create thousands of jobs in the field of education, health, water supply schemes, power supply, mineral development programmes and citizen losses compensation programme.

He added that the establishment of industrial zones with special incentives would attract investors from every part of the country. According to him, this initiative would create technical and managerial jobs. “Linking these areas with CPEC would gain the attention of investors from China and other countries and regions such as Russia and Central Asia,” opined Ahmed Jawad.

Recalling the unconditional love the tribal people had for Quaid-e-Azam, Jawad said that in 1945, a large number of people came out on the streets of Landi Kotal to welcome their beloved leader and the tribal people chose to associate their future with an independent and sovereign Pakistan. He said that Jinnah had respected people of FATA for their loyalty, sacrifices and commitment for achieving freedom.

Published in Daily Times, June 2nd 2018.