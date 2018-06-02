KE removes over 500 hook connections in Lyari

Karachi: More than 500 hooked-connections were successfully removed in the Tannery Road and Ahmed Shah Bukhari, Lyari during an anti-power theft drive by K-Electric (KE) on Friday.

The KE penalized the culprits and removed more than 300 kilograms of cables being used for power-theft during the anti-power drive.

According to the details, 18 pole mounted transformers (PMTs) installed in these area have a collective billing that amounts to more than Rs. 700 million while the ratio of payments received against these dues is less than 30 percent.

In the recent past, effective raids against power-theft were also conducted in other areas of Lyari, like Rangi-wara, Chaki-wara and the central slaughter house. After these raids, several camps were set-up, enabling the residents to pay their outstanding bills or overdue amounts more conveniently.

A representative of the area-residents, Rizwan Shah, appreciated this initiative of KE and pledged all possible support from the community. He assured the power-utility that every resident would help in locating illegal connections because apprehending such culprits was beneficial for the whole community.

KE has been regularly conducting operations against power-theft. Numerous other concrete measures are also being taken. The ‘Transmission & Distribution’ (T&D) losses in Karachi have been successfully reduced by 14 percent, since 2009.

Commenting on this matter, a representative of KE stated that power theft was the main cause of faults in the system that disrupted the regular supply of electricity to the consumers.

KE expressed its gratitude to the valuable, law-abiding citizens in the society, who were cooperating with the power-utility in its efforts to curb the menace of power-theft.

Published in Daily Times, June 2nd 2018.