Elections will be on time, free and fair

ISLAMABAD: Former chief justice of Pakistan Nasirul Mulk took oath as caretaker prime minister on Friday.

President Mamnoon Hussain administered oath to the caretaker prime minister at a ceremony which was also attended by Senate chairman, deputy chairman, politicians and military officials.

While speaking to reporters after taking the oath, the newly appointed caretaker prime minister said he will announce the cabinet after discussions. The cabinet, however, will be concise and consist of a few members, he added.

When asked about upcoming general elections, Mulk said he will make sure that elections are held on time and in a transparent manner. “Will fulfil the responsibility we have come for,” he pledged.

The caretaker prime minister said they would support the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in holding of timely and fair elections.

After taking oath, the caretaker prime minister was presented with a guard of honour at the PM House.

Mulk is the seventh caretaker prime minister of Pakistan. With reputation as a defender of democratic institutions, he will run the government pending results of July 25 parliamentary elections.

It was only the third time in Pakistan’s history that the National Assembly finished its five-year constitutional term.

Incumbent Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi resigned at midnight Thursday, ending a brief but turbulent tenure since July 2017 when he replaced Nawaz Sharif who was dismissed by the Supreme Court for concealing financial assets abroad, a disclosure stemming from leaked documents known as the Panama Papers.

Both PML-N and the opposition had agreed on Mulk, who served as country’s chief justice from 2014 to 2015, as interim prime minister. Mulk’s main job will be to supervise the July elections.

On Sunday, candidates will begin submitting their nominations for the National Assembly and provincial assemblies. They have until June 6 to register. Whoever wins majority in parliament will name the next prime minister.

Mulk was welcomed by almost all political parties and figures, including Imran Khan, who aspires to become the next prime minister after the July elections.

