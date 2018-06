PTI finalises 28 candidates for Sindh

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Thursday finalised 28 candidates for the July 25 elections on 11 National Assembly seats and 17 provincial assembly seats in Sindh.

The candidates were finalised by the party’s parliamentary board of Sindh, which was presided over by PTI Chairman Imran Khan at his Banigala residence.

According to the official announcement, PTI’s vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi will contest election from NA-221 Tharparkar, Liaqaut Ali Jatoi from NA-234 Dadu-I, Karim Ali Jatoi from NA-235 Dadu-II and Dr Arif Alvi from NA-247 Karachi South.

Others who were awarded party tickets for NA seats included Syed Tahir Hussain Shah (NA-206, Sukkur-1), Mubeen Ahmed (NA-207, Sukkur-II), Mohammad Hakam (NA-227, Hyderabad-III), Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah (NA-228, Tando Muhammad Khan), Malik Pahar Khan (NA-233, Jamshoro), Saifur Rehman (NA-242, Karachi East-I) and Syed Ali Hyder Zaidi (NA-244, Karachi East-III).

Those who were awarded tickets to contest the elections for provincial assembly seats included Shaharyar Khan Shar (PS-18), Mir Iftikhar Ahmed Khan Lound (PS-21), Ghulam Ali Abbas (PS-22), Ghulam Shah Mardan (PS-23), Asghar Ali (PS-52), Dost Mohammad (PS-53), Umaid Ali Junejo (PS-67), Mohammad Altaf Nizamani (PS-68), Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah (PS-69), Zaib Nisa (PS-78); Ahsan Ali Jatoi (PS-83), Sadaqat Ali Jatoi (PS-84), Ashique Ali Zounr (PS-85), Bandah Ali Leghari (PS-86), Haleem Adil Shaikh (PS-99), Khurram Sher Zaman (PS-110) and Imran Ismail (PS-111).

