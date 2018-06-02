AIOU unveils new dates for examinations

The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has rescheduled final exams for the course code 5404 of BS Accounting and Finance program which were postponed due to some technical reasons.

Now, the exams would be held by June 22. Earlier, date of exams for the aforesaid course was set as May 15 in the date sheet issued on April 23.

According to controller of exams, the timing of the examinations will remain unchanged. Revised roll number slips are being issued to all the students concerned.

Final exams of all BS and postgraduate programs for Autumn Semester 2017 are continued around the country since May 14. About 850 exam centers have been set up across the country to facilitate the students close to their residence or work place.

Special teams have been constituted to supervise and monitor the examinations process. Zero tolerance policy has been adopted towards using any kind of unfair means in the exams. A strict vigilance system has also been enforced across all centres.

Published in Daily Times, June 2nd 2018.