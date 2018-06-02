Shahid Afridi calls it a day at Lord’s

KARACHI: Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi was afforded a guard of honour during the charity T20 match between West Indies and World XI at Lord’s on Thursday evening as he declared that would be his last match in international cricket. Speaking about the special guard of honour, Afridi said, “That’s something I’ll never forget. For that to happen at the home of cricket, it’s massive. The cause was everything tonight, and to have been able to help, it’s fantastic. Thanks to everyone who came out and supported this,” he said. Afridi was captaining the World XI side against the West Indies, as they lost by 72 runs as Evin Lewis and Kesrick Williams. The charity match was organised to raise funds and rebuild the cricket stadium in Anguilla and Dominica damaged by hurricanes Irma and Maria that swept through the Caribbean in September 2017. During the course of the match, former England skipper Nasser Hussain, was on the ground as a commentator and asked Afridi about any plans of a change in his decision.

Hussain could not help laugh while sharing the light-hearted moment with Afridi. The Pakistani cricketer responded to the former England man saying, “No that’s it. You can see my situation with the injury.” The former Pakistani cricketer, who has amassed more than 11,000 runs alongside taking 541 wickets in international cricket was handed the role of captaincy for the charity match after England’s Eoin Morgan was ruled out due to a broken finger. Afridi scored 11 against West Indies and took a wicket. Afridi also donated $20,000 to the Hurricane relief fund from his foundation, while the rest of the players donated their match fees to the charity.

