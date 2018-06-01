Neutral umpires vital for free and fair elections, says Imran

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan on Friday talked about the current government set up during his address to a media conference.

Imran said that it is very important for transparent elections that the caretaker government should be neutral.

“Our objective is transparent elections; after we suggest a name that becomes controversial should we turn it into an ego issue that we will continue to stand by the name just because we proposed it,” said Imran.

Imran mentioned that the candidates nominated by the PTI were on basis of neutrality and the guarantee that they would ensure free and fair elections.

“We later considered the public reaction to the candidate [too],” he referred to the party’s withdrawal of its nomination of former bureaucrat Nasir Khosa as caretaker chief minister of Punjab.

Imran further emphasised that the current government set up should be impartial. “It is necessary that the umpires should be neutral,” he mentioned.

He also highlighted that “it is not imperative that the focus should be on PTI withdrawing a candidate’s name that it had suggested earlier; transparent elections should be the main focus.”