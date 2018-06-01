Orya Maqbool Jan still on cards, says Mehmood-ur-Rasheed

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and ex-opp leader Mehmood-ur-Rasheed on Friday said that the party had not given up on the idea to propose columnist Orya Maqbool Jan’s name for the caretaker Punjab chief minister.

The statement comes hours after PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry had mentioned three PTI nominees, including Hassan Askari, Ayaz Amir and Yaqub Izhar, refuting claims that tehreek-e-insaf were willing to propose hardliner Orya Maqbool Jan’s name for the interim CM.

PTI has proposed three names to be appointed as Caretaker Punjab CM. 1) Hassan Askari 2) Ayaz Amir 3) Yaqub Izhar… agreement on one name is expected by tomorrow evening — Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) June 1, 2018

Despite Fawad’s clarification, Mehmood-ur-Rasheed insists that Orya Jan’s nomination is still on the cards and that his name has been put forward only after consultation with party chief Imran Khan.

Social media has been abuzz ever since the news broke out. Users have taken to platforms e.g. Facebook and Twitter to condemn PTI’s controversial choice for Punjab’s interim CM post.

Not sure why people are surprised by PTI proposing Orya Maqbool Jan as Punjab caretaker CM — this is the same party whose chairman had proposed that the Taliban be allowed to set up an office in KP — omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) June 1, 2018

Just yesterday when PTI narrowly escaped a major lash back against Farooq Bandiyal; today it nominates Orya Maqbool Jan as CTCM Punjab ! Seriously ? A known misogynist and a Taliban sympathiser… This can't be serious… — Gharidah Farooqi (@GFarooqi) June 1, 2018

Now that it has been confirmed that Orya Maqbool Jan’s name is on the list. Can we also ask Mehmood ur Rasheed, and the PTI leadership, WHY would he make a good caretaker CM Punjab? — Benazir Shah (@Benazir_Shah) June 1, 2018

Earlier on Wednesday, PTI withdrew the nomination of Nasir Mehmood Khosa as caretaker Punjab chief minister, a couple of days after Punjab Assembly opp leader and PTI member Mehmood-ur-Rasheed had reached an agreement with CM Shehbaz Sharif over the appointment.

The ‘U-Turn‘ was also slammed by Twitter users from across the country, some even calling the party and its leaders “indecisive”.