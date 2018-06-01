Lahore Weather

Friday, June 01, 2018


Orya Maqbool Jan still on cards, says Mehmood-ur-Rasheed

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and ex-opp leader Mehmood-ur-Rasheed on Friday said that the party had not given up on the idea to propose columnist Orya Maqbool Jan’s name for the caretaker Punjab chief minister.

The statement comes hours after PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry had mentioned three PTI nominees, including Hassan Askari, Ayaz Amir and Yaqub Izhar, refuting claims that tehreek-e-insaf were willing to propose hardliner Orya Maqbool Jan’s name for the interim CM.

Despite Fawad’s clarification, Mehmood-ur-Rasheed insists that Orya Jan’s nomination is still on the cards and that his name has been put forward only after consultation with party chief Imran Khan.

Social media has been abuzz ever since the news broke out. Users have taken to platforms e.g. Facebook and Twitter to condemn PTI’s controversial choice for Punjab’s interim CM post.

Earlier on Wednesday, PTI withdrew the nomination of Nasir Mehmood Khosa as caretaker Punjab chief minister, a couple of days after Punjab Assembly opp leader and PTI member Mehmood-ur-Rasheed had reached an agreement with CM Shehbaz Sharif over the appointment.

The ‘U-Turn‘ was also slammed by Twitter users from across the country, some even calling the party and its leaders “indecisive”.

