Epic rock: Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan grace Indian magazine with a sizzling look

Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan came back together with their sizzling look for an Indian magazine after a long wait of eight years.

With their thrilling look on the cover page of Indian magazine ‘Brides Today, Love is in the air’, both the Pakistani superstars are giving the feel of their famous drama ‘Humsafar’ to the people of both countries.

Both the co-stars refreshed their chemistry for the latest collection of Fawad’s wife, Sadaf Fawad Khan’s label SFK, bridals for India Today’s bridal magazine’ Brides today.

Fawad with his heartthrob look and Mahira with her excellent fashion sense did shoot in Dubai today at the Babalshams Hotel and the duo is seen in a different royal avatar – in which Mahira was seen wearing a beige colour, long sleeves ensemble with gold embroidery all over it and her look was further accessorised with heavy jewellery while Fawad was seen with ivory sherwani with gold embroidered work on it.

Mahira and Fawad will next be seen together in Bilal Lashari’s Maula Jutt. Their fans are in awe of the photo shoot.