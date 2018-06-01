NICL embezzlement case: SC orders arrest of accused within a week

LAHORE: Supreme Court (SC) on Friday ordered the arrest of National Insurance Corporation Limited (NICL) mega land scams main suspect Mohsin Warriach within a week.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar while hearing the NICL reference case in SC’s Lahore Registry expressed rage over accountability courts for not being able to arrest the accused.

CJP Nisar remarked that he knew why the accused had still not been arrested. He added on saying that the same tactics should be adopted to arrest Mohsin Warriach which were applied while arresting Rao Anwar.

Furthermore, CJP remarked that delay even for a day isn’t permissible in National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) proceedings. SC directed Lahore and Karachi accountability courts to present weekly report over the NICL embezzlement case.

Director General Federal Investigation Agency (DG FIA) informed the court that all investigative measures are being taken to ensure the arrest of the accused.

The court ordered the arrest of the accused within a week and adjourned the case hearings until a week.