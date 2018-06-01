Renowned pop singer, Jawad Ahmad has announced to contest upcoming general elections in July against Imran Khan, Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The singer is the chairperson of a newly formed political party named Barabri (Equality) Party Pakistan.

At a press conference in Lahore on Thursday Ahmed said that 90% of the Pakistani population belongs to the middle class. He further added that Imran Khan, Bilawal Bhutto and Shehbaz Sharif have nothing to do with the middle class.

He stated that these parties treat the elections as business and the politics of Nawaz and Imran is not for the common man.

The singer also advised the common man not to be afraid of capitalists.