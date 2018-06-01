Overspeeding bus leaves 7 dead, 30 wounded in Nankana Sahib

NANKANA SAHIB: A tragic traffic incident on Thursday night claimed seven lives along with thirty wounded in Nankana Sahib’s Safdarabad area.



According to security officials the passenger bus had overturned due to overspeeding.

Officials sent five Rescue 1122 ambulances from Shah Kot and Khanqah Dogran to the accident site for medical assistance.

The injured were shifted to Safdarabad district headquarter (DHQ) hospital.

Earlier in 2014 a similar accident had taken place killing everyone on spot, when a passenger bus overturned after colliding with a motorcycle near Mandi Faizabad area of Nankana Sahib.