25 million trees planted under Green Pakistan programme: minister

Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Mushahidullah Khan on Thursday highlighted achievements of Ministry of Climate Change and launched a report on Climate Change Risks and Food Security Analysis in collaboration with the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI).

Addressing a press conference, the minister highlighted that under Green Pakistan programme, 25 million trees planted during first year against a target of 100 million in five years. He said that Glacial Lake Outburst Flood-II (GLOF-II) Project has been approved by Green Climate Fund at a cost of $37 million.

The foundation stone of botanical garden has been laid after consolidating approximately 725 acres of land. “We also hosted 7th South Asian Conference on sanitation in April 2018. SACOSAN is a government-led conference held every second year on a rotational basis in eight South Asian countries. We have also installed mobile upgraded air quality monitoring stations for monitoring all the major parameters of air quality in Islamabad as well as any part of the country. Now Pak-EPA is preparing daily air quality report,” he said.

The minister told media that Pakistan Climate Change Bill has been passed to prepare and supervise implementation of adaptation and mitigation projects in various sectors. This law provides for the constitution of Pakistan Climate Change Council heading by the prime minister.

“Framework for Implementation (2014-2030) – National Climate Change Policy has been formulated. The objective of National Climate Change Policy is to ensure that climate change is mainstreamed in the economically and socially vulnerable sectors of the economy and to steer Pakistan towards climate resilient development. Framework for Implementation outlines the vulnerabilities of various sectors to climate established migratory birds and Houbara Bustard Endowment Fund. Capital amount of the endowment is Rs 250 million. It shall provide funding for developing and implementing programmes for conservation of a valuable migratory bird,” the minister said.

“Paris Agreement and Doha Amendment to Kyoto Protocol of UNFCCC have been ratified. Paris Agreement aims holding the increase in global average temperature to well below 20 degrees centigrade above pre-industrial levels and to pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5 degrees centigrade. Doha Amendment refers to the changes made to the Kyoto Protocol in 2012, after the First Commitment Period of the Kyoto Protocol concluded,” he added.

Published in Daily Times, June 1st 2018.