Investment in youth vital for country’s progress: minister

Minister for Education and Professional Training Baligh ur Rehman on Thursday said that children are the biggest asset of Pakistan and that investment in children is very important to ensure the bright future of the country.

The minister stated this during his visit to the Islamabad Model School for Girls, F-7/1, to assess teaching of Holy Quran and new text books.

While talking to students, he advised them to always respect their teachers and do hard work to get successes in life. He also visited classrooms one by one and interacted with students and teachers regarding new textbooks. Both teachers and students said that topics in new books are easy to comprehend and these books comprise projects and activities.

While talking to teachers of the school, Baligh Ur Rehman stressed the need for conceptual learning of the students and their character building. “We will have to make our students life-long learners and inculcate in them habit of reading so that they could become successful in life,” he emphasized.

