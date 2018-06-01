Banuri takes over HEC; pledges to empower varsities

Dr Tariq Banuri on Thursday took charge as fourth chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

In his maiden address to HEC staff members, Banuri extended his gratitude to prime minister and the selection committee for reposing confidence in him for the esteemed position. “The first challenge lying ahead is to live up to this confidence and trust,” he stated. He stressed the need for identifying key issues facing the higher education sector, setting targets for the next four years, and brainstorming on how the HEC procedural deficiencies can be addressed.

“HEC has to play a supportive role for higher education institutions, faculty and students at large, as it is a service-oriented organisation meant for facilitating all the stakeholders,” he said, and emphasised that the HEC has to look beyond numbers and focus on quality of higher education besides safeguarding the rights of the academia. He said the HEC will not act as a bottleneck in the way of growth of higher education sector, but will be trouble shooting entity that will empower universities.

He said trainings will be held for HEC employees for their capacity building so that they can improve their potential. “HEC will invest in its employees to ensure that every individual professionally grows with the passage of time,” he pledged.

Published in Daily Times, June 1st 2018.