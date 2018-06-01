Fight against terror has yielded results: minister

Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal Thursday said that the government has successfully achieved results in fight against terrorism throughout the country.

Addressing the launching ceremony of Citizens Charter here, the minister said that due to effective strategy and devotion to the cause, the government remained committed in eliminating the menace of terrorism. “We all have to play due role to get rid of abhorrence and hate by promoting harmony and tolerance in the society to make country free from any form of extremism,” he said. “There was a time when target killing was a regular affair in Karachi but now the PML-N government has normalized the security situation in the port city and people were living in a peaceful manner without any threat,” he claimed.

He said that a new culture of reward and punishment should be introduced in the administration system as introduced in the police department. He said there should be rewards and awards for those who work sincerely and with commitment while those should be held accountable who just receive their salaries without providing any service to the department and country. He said that such pathetic attitude of public sector employees is a major barrier in the progress of the country. He said that nation cannot move forward without active role of every singly member of the society.

Published in Daily Times, June 1st 2018.