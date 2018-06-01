Interim govt takes over today

ISLAMABAD: Former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice (r) Nasirul Mulk is all set to take oath as caretaker prime minister on Friday (today) as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz-led federal government completed its five-year constitutional term on Thursday.

President Mamnoon Hussain will administer oath to Justice (r) Mulk.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs issued a notification with regard to dissolution of the incumbent National Assembly.”In pursuance of Article 52 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the National Assembly shall stand dissolved on the expiration of its term of five years on the 31st day of May, 2018,” the notification said. Copies of the notification were sent to the Prime Minister’s Office and the Presidency, as well as all the provinces, the Election Commission of Pakistan, the National Assembly and Senate.

The provincial assemblies of Balochistan and Punjab also completed their five-year term Thursday night and stood dissolved henceforth. Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies has already completed their tenure on May 28.

This is the second time in Pakistan’s history that a democratic government has completed its five-year tenure.

The general elections will be held on July 25across the country, for which the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued the schedule as well as code of conduct on Thursday.

Outgoing Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday held farewell meetings with the federal cabinet, his staff and officers. He will be presented a guard of honour by a contingent of armed forces upon his departure from the chief executive’s office at 10am on Friday (today).

In its last legislative action, the outgoing National Assembly on Thursday passed a bill seeking an exorbitant increase in the salary of the president. The bill, introduced by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sheikh Aftab Ahmed, suggests that the president’s salary be increased to Rs 846,550 from the existing pay of Rs 133,333 per month.

