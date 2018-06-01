Khosa, Durrani decline Punjab interim CM’s slot

LAHORE: A day after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) withdrew Nasir Mehmood Khosa’s name, the former top bureaucrat Thursday announced that he would not take charge as caretaker chief minister of Punjab.

Khosa was named as the caretaker chief minister of Punjab province on Monday after the government and opposition reportedly reached a consensus on his name. However, two days later the Imran Khan-led PTI withdrew support for his candidature.

On Thursday, Khosa told a private TV channel that he has decided not to assume charge as the caretaker chief minister in light of the recent controversy surrounding his candidature. “I was made controversial in the media after withdrawal of support for my candidature for Punjab CM. Given the current situation, I have decided not to take charge as the chief minister,” he said.

“I was called by a member of the PTI core committee and told that they would like to propose my name for caretaker chief minister,” Khosa said, adding that during their telephonic conversation, he had been appreciated as a reliable and trustworthy person. “Today, the same PTI is leveling allegations against me,” he regretted, before adding that he “does not want to get involved in such matters.”

Khosa labelled the propaganda against him as entirely ‘baseless’. A caretaker chief minister should have full backing of all the political parties in order to ensure free, fair and transparent elections, he added.

Meanwhile, PTI proposed the names of Professor Hassan Askari and former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police chief Nasir Durrani for the slot of Punjab interim chief minister. In a statement posted on Twitter, the PTI said that it was proposing the names of Durrani and Askari after due consultation.

However, hours later, Nasir Durrani who was nominated by PTI for the post of Punjab caretaker chief minister, also excused from undertaking the responsibility. Talking to a private TV channel, Durrani cited poor health as the reason for his decision to withdraw candidature. He said that he had already informed both PTI and PML-N of his decision.

Senior PML-N leader Rana Mashood said there would be no changes in the Punjab government’s nominees for the caretaker post. “The PTI is playing childish politics,” he said, adding the opposition had not contacted the government to renegotiate the matter as yet. “With the mood the chief minister [Shehbaz Sharif] is in, I don’t think he will want to discuss anything with the opposition,” he said, adding that the matter is likely to be sent to the parliamentary committee.

“PTI has had a very non-serious attitude towards the appointment of caretaker chief minister,” PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah said. “They first assented to Khosa’s nomination and then changed tack. This has never happened before,” he said. “We have already sent a summary for Khosa’s appointment to Governor’s House. If the governor doesn’t sign it, the matter will be forwarded to the parliamentary committee,” he added.

Published in Daily Times, June 1st 2018.