No place for convicted criminals in PTI: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has expelled Farooq Bandiyal from the party, saying “there is no place for convicted criminals in PTI.”

The PTI chairman took notice of reports suggesting that a convicted criminal had recently joined the party, spokesman Fawad Chaudhry said on Thursday. A one-member committee comprising Naeemul Haque has been constituted to probe the matter which will present all the facts to the PTI chief within three days, he said. “Tehreek-e-Insaf will not compromise on moral standards come what may,” he added.

Earlier, PTI faced severe criticism on social networking platforms after images of Farooq Bandiyal, a transporter from Khushab, joining the PTI were released by the party.Reports on social media alleged that Bandiyal had been involved in a robbery and rape incident at the residence of renowned actress Shabnam back in 1978.Bandiyal was sentenced to death for his involvement in the case during the reign of Zia-ul-Haq by a military court. However, Shabnam was allegedly forced to reach a compromise with the culprits, resulting in their death sentence reduced to life term.

The actress later left the country and is now living in Bangladesh.

Two days ago, PTI Chairman Imran Khan had himself welcomed Bandiyal to PTI by placing a party-coloured muffler on his shoulders.

Imran urges nation to thank God at end of PML-N’s tenure

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday in a message to the nation said the citizens should offer prayers of gratitude at the end of the PML-N government’s tenure.

In a video message, the PTI chief said the country had never had a government so incompetent and corrupt in its history. “Not even enemies were capable of doing what this government did to the country,” he said, adding that PML-N-led government increased the national debt from Rs13,000 billion to Rs 28,000 billion.

“Till 2008, Pakistan’s maximum debt was Rs 6,000 billion and during that time all the huge projects like Tarbela Dam, Mangla Dam, Warsak Dam along with motorways were set up,” Imran said, and noted that during PML-N’s tenure, the national debt shot up by a large amount due to the government’s corruption and incompetence.

“The long, dark night has ended for Pakistan’s politics,” he said. “Thank God that You have rid the country of them … now the nation will hopefully get rid of the Sharif mafia forever,” he added.

In the message, Imran asked the nation to distribute sweets and thank God, stating that a new era of development will begin soon.

Published in Daily Times, June 1st 2018.