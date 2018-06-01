Marriyum pays farewell visits to departments of Information Ministry

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ms Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday paid farewell visits to the attached departments of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and met officers and staff. The minister appreciated the performance of officers of ministry, heads of institutions and staff and thanked them in supporting her in performance of official business. Secretary Information Sardar Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera, officers of Information Ministry and heads of attached departments paid tribute to the services and endeavours of Marriyum Aurangzeb as Information Minister.

On completion of the constitutional tenure of the present government, the minister visited Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), Radio Pakistan, Pakistan National Council of the Arts, Press Information Department and Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications (DEMP). During her visit to APP, she inaugurated APP Global, APP website, Social Media Desk, English Magazine and website. The minister praised the efforts of state media APP, PTV and Radio Pakistan to highlight the positive image of Pakistan. When the minister reached the headquarters of APP, she was received by Managing Director Masood Malik, Executive Director Akhtar Munir and Directors Qamarullah Chaudhry and Akram Malik. The Managing Director briefed the minister about the two day international conference of News Agencies. The conference was attended by delegates from 18 countries including China, Indonesia, Azerbaijan, Iran, Romania, Oman, Bulgaria, Turkey, Egypt, Kazakhstan, Lebanon, Sudan, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia and Syria.

The conference recommended the establishment of a Secretariat and launching of APP Global portal on which news among member countries will be exchanged. Marriyum said that youth should be given opportunities and seniors in the news agency should guide the young newcomers. Press Information Officer (PIO) Saleem Baig and other officials of Information Ministry greeted the minister during her visit to the Press Information Department and Directorate’s of Electronic Media and Publications. Speaking at a meeting, the minister said the ministry provided her a platform to work for the positive image of Pakistan. She said that the website Gateway to Pakistan of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was an exemplary project, adding under the leadership of Secretary Information Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera PTV was improving and more needs to be done to boost performance of the state broadcaster. She said Information Services Academy has an important role in training of information officers and this platform should also be utilized for training of journalists. She said External Publicity Wing of the ministry played significant role in projecting positive image of Pakistan abroad.

During her farewell visit to Radio Pakistan, she talked to Dhanak Music Channel and said it was her wish that Radio Pakistan should start a music channel. This channel will be helpful in hunting new young talent. She said Radio Pakistan introduced many great artists in the past.

She said that the government worked on record development projects for prosperity of the people and the kind of development done during last five years was not witnessed in the last 66 years. The electricity generation was at the highest level, huge progress was made in development of road network and infrastructure, adding the government broke the back of terrorism and restored the national identity of Pakistan. She said that everybody should aim at progress and prosperity of people of Pakistan. Marriyum congratulated the people of Pakistan on completion of ten years of democracy. On her arrival at PNCA, DG Jamal Shah welcomed the minister.

Published in Daily Times, June 1st 2018.