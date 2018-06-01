NADRA told to block Musharraf’s CNIC

The Ministry of Interior has requested the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to block the computerised national identity card (CNIC) of former president General (r) Pervez Musharraf.

According to sources, the interior ministry made the request in a letter written to NADRA following directives by the special court hearing treason charges against the former military ruler.

Musharraf’s passport would also stand invalid once his identity card is blocked, barring him from travelling to anywhere. Moreover, the former president’s bank accounts in Pakistan would also be frozen.

Recently, the special court had ordered the federal government to take measures for Musharaff’s arrest and also block his CNIC and passport. The interior ministry had given a week’s time to Musharraf, warning him that his CNIC and passport would be blocked if he did not surrender.

The former army chief was indicted in the case in March 2014 after he appeared before the court. On March 18, 2016, the former president left Pakistan for Dubai for medical treatment after his name was removed from the exit control list following orders by the Supreme Court.

A few months later, the special court declared him a proclaimed offender and ordered the confiscation of his property owing to his no-show in the case.

Published in Daily Times, June 1st 2018.