NICL embezzlement case: SC orders accountability courts to seal off pending cases within 10 days

LAHORE: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday directed the accountability courts to announce a verdict on all pending cases pertaining to National Insurance Corporation Limited (NICL) mega land scams within 10 days.

SC’s three-member bench during a hearing at SC’s Lahore Registry ordered the accountability courts of Lahore and Karachi to conclude all four references of NICL within 10 days.

The mega land scam case pertains to financial embezzlement by former NICL Chairperson Auaz Khan Niazi, Mohsin Habib Warriach and former minister (late) Makhdoom Amin Fahim in purchase of official land.

During the hearing the SC ordered the arrest of prime accused Mohsin Habib Warriach and to be presented before the court.

Chief Justice (CJP) Saqib Nisar summoned all the records of the pending cases in accountability courts.

CJP Nisar expressed displeasure over the lack of progress into the NICL embezzlement case, stating that a lenient behavior by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the accused would not be allowed.

Earlier on 2013, SC had ruled its verdict that Ayaz Khan Niazi former head of NICL had been appointed in violation of the rules.

In November last year, Niazi was identified in Paradise Papers in connection with four offshore holdings in British Virgin Islands. The offshore companies were set up in 2010 when Ayaz was NICL chief.