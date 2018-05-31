Usman Salahuddin to replace Babar Azam in second Test against England

Middle-order batsman Usman Salahuddin is ready to replace Babar Azam for Pakistan’s second Test against England at Leed’s from June 1.

27 year old Salahuddin had made two ODI appearances for Pakistan till now and was named in the squad for England tour following his extraordinary performance in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

The young cricketer had scored 69 in Pakistan’s warm-up match against Leicestershire.

Azam who earlier injured himself at the end of day two of Lord’s Test series was ruled out after his medical scans revealed a fracture on his left forearm.

Physiotherapist Cliffe Deacon said that the batsman had fractured his ulna bones, advising rest for at least four to six weeks.

Team Pakistan had out done its performance in the first test against England, beating it by nine wickets.