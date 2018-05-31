England call up Sam Curran as Stokes cover for Pakistan finale

LONDON: Surrey left-arm swing bowler Sam Curran has received a late-call-up into England´s squad for the second Test against Pakistan as cover for all-rounder Ben Stokes, who has a tight left hamstring.

The uncapped teenager was summoned on Wednesday and is now due to train with England at Headingley on Thursday — with the second and final Test against Pakistan starting at Yorkshire´s headquarters in Leeds on Friday.

Stokes is yet to have a scan but will be assessed by England medical staff on Thursday.

This month saw Curran claim his maiden 10-wicket haul in first-class cricket.

The 19-year-old took 10 for 101 across two innings as Surrey thrashed Yorkshire by an innings and 17 runs in a First Division County Championship fixture at The Oval, with his victims including England captain Joe Root and India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, whom he dismissed twice.

This was a brilliant performance! Sam Curran took 10 wickets earlier this month in Surrey's first win over Yorkshire in 17 years 👏 🎥 https://t.co/oqEaTiiw1t #ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/F8MUCbxoQp — England Cricket (@englandcricket) May 30, 2018

Curran´s older brother Tom, a 23-year-old right-arm fast-medium bowler, has represented England in all three international formats — Tests, one-day internationals and Twenty20s — with his most recent appearance coming in a seven-wicket ODI win away to New Zealand at Christchurch in March.

Tom also played in England´s final two Tests of their recent Ashes series loss in Australia.

The brothers are the sons of the late former Zimbabwe all-rounder Kevin Curran.

Sam Curran was called into England´s T20 squad during the tri-series involving Australia and New Zealand earlier this year but did not play.

Pakistan hammered England by nine wickets to win the first Test at Lord´s inside four days as Root´s men suffered their sixth defeat in eight matches at this level.