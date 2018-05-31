Parliament to draw curtains on tenure in historic final session today

ISLAMABAD: The 31st of May 2018 marks a historic moment in Pakistan’s checkered political history, since today will only be the second time a democratically elected government will complete its tenure and hold its final session.

The tenure of the incumbent government is characterised by highs and lows, by significant achievements and by run ins with both the judiciary and the military.

In total, the present Parliament met 56 times between the first of June 2013 and the 31st of May, 2018. The National Assembly and the Senate held joint sessions 12 times as well during this time.

Many foreign dignitaries also graced Parliament with their presence, with the Heads of States of Turkey, China and of Indonesia addressing Parliament’s joint sittings.

The incumbent Assembly also has several feathers in its cap, which include passing 189 bills and 136 Acts of Parliament over the past five years.

Some crucial bills Parliament passed include The Constitution (Thirty-first Amendment) Act, 2018 formally known as FATA merger bill, the Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (Amendment) Act, 2018, The Evening Courts Act, 2018, the Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils (Amendment) Act, 2018, The Transgender Persons (Protection and Rights) Act, 2018, the Supreme Court and High Court (Extension of Jurisdiction to Federally Administered Tribal Areas) Bill, 2018, the Constitution (Amendment) Act, 2017, the Elections (Amendment) Act, 2017, the Right of Access to Information Act, 2017, and the Elections Act, 2017.

The incumbent government, however, was not devoid of its share of controversy. The longest continuous sitting of Parliament, for instance, was during the 126 day sit-ins that paralysed life in Islamabad in 2014.

The government was also accused of bypassing Parliament on key issues, while low attendance continued to mar Parliament sessions until the very end.

Despite all these shortcomings, 31st May 2018 is indeed a day we should celebrate, and that posterity will commemorate as testimony to Pakistan’s adherence to democracy. Come what may on the 25th of July, Pakistan will continue to thrive as long as democracy finds room to grow in the country.