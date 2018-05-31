Amid controversy, Nasir Khosa backs out of taking over as Punjab interim CM

LAHORE: Former Federal Secretary Nasir Khan Khosa, who had earlier been nominated as Punjab’s Caretaker Chief Minister, has on Thursday recused himself from taking up the interim position.

Sources claimed that Mr. Khosa had not been taken into confidence before being nominated, which led him to make this decision.

Khosa’s nomination was also immediately embroiled in controversy, when on Wednesday the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) withdrew support from his nomination.

Opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly, Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed, who hails from the PTI, claimed that Khosa’s nomination was made in haste, while his name had been suggested by PTI leader Imran himself.

Rasheed also suggested that the PTI would suggest a new candidate after holding consultations in the party.

The PML-N on the other hand, dismissed the PTI’s ‘U-turn’, with Punjab Law Minister calling the PTI’s move a ‘joke’.

The PML-N leader also highlighted the difficulty the PTI’s move represented, claiming,

“Decision to nominate Nasir Khan Khosa as caretaker CM of Punjab was taken after thorough consultation with Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI). There is no space to take back Khosa’s name at present.”