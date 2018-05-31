IHC sets aside delimitation of six more constituencies

The Islamabad High Court Wednesday announced its decision regarding delimitation of 15 constituencies, setting aside the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) delimitation of six more constituencies.

In the latest hearing under Justice Umar Farooq, the delimitation of Ghotki, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Kharan, Bahawalpur and Haripur was declared null and void. The IHC dismissed petitions against the delimitation of nine constituencies, whereas it reserved decision on four districts. The pleas were dismissed against the delimitation of Khanewal, Chiniot, Kurram Agency, Rajanpur, Mansehra, Swabi, Jaccobabad, Gujranwala and Umerkot.

The decision was, however, reserved on the constituencies of Sialkot, Bannu, Rahim Yar Khan, and Chakwal.

The IHC will hear 31 similar petitions regarding delimitation of constituencies, including that of Attock and Abbottabad, on Thursday (today).

On Tuesday, the IHC had declared void delimitation of Jhang, Jhelum, Toba Tek Singh and Lower Dir.

The high court is hearing 108 petitions lodged by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against fresh delimitation by the ECP. The petitioners have objected to the delimitation arguing that the constituencies have seemingly been redrawn on the political grounds. They argued that each stakeholder’s objectives and stance is necessary to be taken into account before a constituency can be demarcated by the ECP.

The ECP’s hearings over the contested constituencies will likely begin next week once the IHC transfers certified case

files to it.

As per Delimitation of Constituencies Act, 1974, the fresh delimitation of constituencies of assemblies must take place after every census, and it is usually a hotly contested exercise.

