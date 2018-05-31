ECP summons asset details of caretaker PM

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday sought details of assets of nominated caretaker prime minister Justice (r) Nasirul Mulk as well as his family members. The commission directed him to provide details within three days of taking office. The details will be provided on ECP’s Form-B. Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Leader of Opposition in National Assembly

Khursheed Shah jointly named former chief justice Nasirul Mulk as the interim prime minister. He is likely to take charge on June 1 (tomorrow) as the tenure of the incumbent government comes to an end on May 31 (today).

Published in Daily Times, May 31st 2018.