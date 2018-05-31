US supports free, fair elections in Pakistan

The United States has said that it supports free and transparent elections in Pakistan.

“The United States supports free, fair, and transparent, accountable elections in Pakistan as we do in other countries around the world,” spokesperson for the Department of State, Heather Nauert, told reporters at a press briefing. “The United States along with other international partners has supported Pakistan’s implementation of its historic 2017 electoral reforms law. My understanding is that this is the first time that law will actually be put into effect for these elections. We hope that the new comprehensive and transparent legal framework facilitates the peaceful transfer of civilian power to a democratically elected government,” she said. Elections in Pakistan are scheduled to be held on July 25 this year. To a question, she said she is not aware if the United States is sending any observers on the ground. “We tend to support international organisations that do participate as observers,” she said.

When asked about further investigation into the case of an American diplomat who was recently involved in a traffic accident in Islamabad, the spokesperson said, “I don’t have any updates to provide beyond what we’ve provided already.”

Published in Daily Times, May 31st 2018.