PPP workers condemn Asadullah Papa for joining PTI

GUJRANWALA: The Pakistan Peoples Party local leaders and political workers on Wednesday strongly condemned the decision of PPP former president of Gujranwala city Lala Asadullah Papa to abandon PPP and join PTI.

A meeting was presided over by the PPP information secretary Sagheer Butt in which general secretary Rana Hanif, Vice-president Asif Jutt, additional general secretary Khalid Hussain Bajwa, Mehar Iqbal, Zulfiqar Bhutto, Taimor Dar, Rahat Virk and others participated. “Abandoning the party while the general election approaches is a clear conspiracy to inflict damage to the party’s repute,” they remarked while adding that Asadullah remained inactive regarding party matters for the last year.

The meeting resolved to re-energise the party in Gujranwala and at least two meetings would be held in a week. The meeting considered recommendations for the appointment of a new party president of the city.

Published in Daily Times, May 31st 2018.