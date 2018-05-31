Anchor banned for inciting sectarian discord gets some relief

Islamabad: Bol TV anchorperson notorious for spewing hatred against minority religious communities and inciting sectarian discord was on Wednesday given some relief by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) following a ban imposed on his TV appearances by the country’s electronic media watchdog.

In its decision on an appeal against the ban, the IHC allowed the anchorperson, Amir Liaquat Hussain, to appear on television shows, but upheld the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) decision to suspend his Ramazan transmission on Bol TV.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, who heard Hussain’s plea, ruled that Pemra could not impose a blanket ban on an anchorperson since the regulatory body only had the power to take specific broadcasts off air. The court ruled that, therefore, banning an anchorperson did not fall under Pemra’s authority.

Further hearing in this matter has been adjourned till June 8.

On May 25, the electronic media watchdog had imposed a 30-day ban on Hussain for creating ‘unwarranted drama’ on religious matters during a segment of his programme aired last Friday. Pemra had noted that Hussain ‘merely for creating sensation and in order to achieve maximum rating’ had created ‘unwarranted drama on the basis of religion and hurt the sentiments of different sects and the public at large’.

After inciting sectarian animosity, he had ‘quit the show, leaving the live platform for the guest clerics who exchanged quite harsh arguments’, the notification read.

Pemra had maintained that the show’s content violated Sections 20(b), (c) and (f) of the Pemra Ordinance 2002 among others, noting that the anchorperson ‘is misusing/abusing the platform without adhering to the provisions of Pemra rules’.

The watchdog had said that instead of showing restraint on a sensitive matter, the host continued to criticise religious beliefs without considering the consequences of ‘such an unwarranted discussion’.

Published in Daily Times, May 31st 2018.