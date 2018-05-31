ICC supports improved player behaviour and culture of respect

ISLAMABAD: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has decided against scrapping the toss in Test cricket, describing it an integral part of the game. The ICC Cricket Committee concluded its two-day meeting in Mumbai, India on Tuesday with strong support for the ICC Board’s commitment to improve player behavior and the development of a culture of respect. The ICC cricket committee, chaired by Indian spin legend Anil Kumble, debated a number of issues.

On day one of the meeting, the committee was joined by former England captain and ex-MCC President, Mike Gatting, and David Boon, former Australia batsman and now a member of Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees, to discuss the importance of the Spirit of Cricket to the game generally and, more specifically, the Code of Conduct. There were three main areas of discussion. Firstly, what can member boards do to create a better atmosphere of respect between teams and to provide for a fair contest on the field of play. Secondly, what does it mean to play in the spirit of cricket and, finally, the specific offences to be covered by the code, the associated level of sanctions and the process for the consistent reporting, hearing and adjudication of charges brought under the code.

“The committee discussed whether the toss should be automatically awarded to the visiting team but felt that it was an integral part of Test cricket which forms part of the narrative of the game,” the ICC said in a statement. However, the committee urged members to deliver quality pitches that provide a better balance between bat and ball. It also focused on improving player behaviour and upholding the spirit of the game which has been hit by a recent ball-tampering scandal. The ICC was criticised after it banned Australia skipper Steve Smith for only one Test over his role in the scandal in South Africa in March in which batsman Cameron Bancroft was caught trying to alter the ball. After a wave of public anger, Cricket Australia later banned Smith and his deputy David Warner for 12 months. Bancroft was given a nine-month suspension.

“The group felt that excessive personal abuse and ball tampering were serious offences in the game and that should be reflected in the way in which they are dealt with,” Kumble was quoted as saying in the release. “There was also strong support for giving the match officials more authority and subsequently greater support around their decision making,” the former leg-spinner added.

The cricket committee made a series of recommendations to be shared with the chief executives’ committee in June as part of the collective desire to create a culture of respect and protect the spirit of the game.

1: Giving greater authority and support to match officials

2: Greater leadership accountability for Boards and team support staff

3: Clear expectations for the treatment of visiting teams particularly around practice facilities, warm up matches and logistical arrangements

4: Greater education for all young players on the history and spirit of the game

5: The Committee has also recommended the following in relation to specific Code of Conduct offences:

6: Raising the sanctions associated with ball tampering

7: Creating a new offence for offensive, personal, insulting, offensive or orchestrated abuse

8: The consideration of the introduction of a new offence of attempting to gain an unfair advantage

9: Creating a Code of Respect

10: Match referee to have the authority to downgrade or upgrade a level of offence or sanction.

Published in Daily Times, May 31st 2018.