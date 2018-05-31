Nisar has to be dealt with like a child sometimes: Shehbaz

RAJANPUR: Commenting on the ties between the Sharifs and disgruntled PML-N leader Chaudhry Nisar, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday that occasionally the latter needed to be dealt with like a child.

“We keep trying to pacify him and resolve any issues,” he said, speaking to the media during his visit to the District Headquarters Hospital in Rajanpur. He said there was a time when Chaudhry Nisar was not very fond of him but he was very close to PML-N quaid Nawaz Sharif. “I am talking about 1988,” he clarified.

Further speaking about his and Nisar’s relationship back in the day, Shehbaz said, “He used to constantly complain about me to Mian Sb. If I have ever been scolded by Mian Sb, it is because of Nisar.”

