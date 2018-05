RAWALPINDI: Two soldiers were martyred and three injured after their vehicle struck an improvised explosive device (IED) in North Waziristan Agency, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday.

The statement said that the IED had been planted on the track by terrorists near Datakhel.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Lance Naik Momin Ali and Sepoy Saleem. The injured were evacuated to CMH Peshawar, said the military’s media wing.

Published in Daily Times, May 31st 2018.