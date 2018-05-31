Libya’s seven-year itch?

French President Emmanuel Macron is the man of the moment. After all, as host of the Paris talks on Libya, he managed the unthinkable. Namely, gathering together the heads of four political factions. These include Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, who heads the UN-backed unity government, and Khalifa Haftar, chief of the rival Libyan National Army. Crucially, all have committed to holding elections in December.

So far, so good.

Except that seven years after the NATO war machine effectively became complicit in overthrowing Col Gaddafi — Libya remains engulfed in chaos. By some estimates there are a staggering 1,700 armed and warring factions vying for power. All of which more than suggests that the international community has failed to learn the lessons of the past. Particularly when it comes to regime change by military misadventure.

One only has to look at Afghanistan — where superior American air and ground power was supposed to defeat the ragtag Taliban — to know how that worked out. Fast-forward 17 years and the country is scheduled to hold its third parliamentary elections, it is true. Yet the Taliban never really went anywhere. Ditto US and NATO forces. In fact, the only marked difference is that Al Qaeda have made a comeback. And they are joined by ISIS.

All of which brings us to that other so-called success story: Iraq. The latter has, similarly, enjoyed three parliamentary elections since Britain and the US waged an illegal war of aggression to topple the Saddam regime; a gross misstep that gave birth to Al Qaeda in Iraq. Fifteen years on and the country is battling ISIS. And American troops have still not left.

What, then, can Libya hope for?

In truth, nothing much. Both Afghanistan and Iraq stand out for the resounding failure of those who affected regime change from the barrel of a gun to make post-conflict preparations. That was George W Bush’s mistake. And it was one that was repeated by in Libya by Obama; who terms this his biggest regret in Tripoli.

Naturally, this is not good enough. It all too easily feeds into the myth peddled by the usual neo-con suspects that insists certain regions are not ready for democracy. Whereas, in reality, it is the international community, led by the West, which has not grasped that elections do not a democracy make. At best, these serve to legitimise (prolonged) intervention.

This is a lesson that Libya will learn soon enough. Sadly. *

Published in Daily Times, May 31st 2018.