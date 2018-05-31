‘Privatisation of distribution companies only solution to circular debt’

Prime Minister (PM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the privatisation of distribution companies was the only way to transform power sector and curb circular debt.

During an interview to a private TV channel, the Prime Minister said that distribution losses of distribution companies (DISCOs) due to power theft were the major cause of rising circular debt.

He said that except for K-Electric (KE), which regularly paid charges against electricity provided by the government, all other distribution companies had defaulted.

The PM said that the fact that the privatized KE had no contribution in circular debt further supported the government’s plans to facilitate private investment in DISCOs.

According to an industry analyst, “While the country has attracted significant private capital in the other two verticals in the value chain (Generation and Transmission) by offering adequate incentives and protection to the private investors, there has been no progress on private participation in ex-Wapda DISCOs. If inefficiencies in system continue, a significant quantum of power expected to be added to the national grid by 2018 will not be distributed to the end consumers due to supply bottlenecks at distribution level”

Circular debt has been affecting Pakistan’s power sector and its socioeconomic landscape for years now and there is an urgent need for DISCOs’ turnaround. The experts believe that the government should incentivize tariff in terms of realistic benchmark setting, extend business risk protection and offer reasonable returns to attract private investment to the power sector.

Published in Daily Times, May 31st 2018.