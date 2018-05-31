Hottest day of the year reported in city

KARACHI: As the ongoing spell of extreme summer heat continued across the country on Wednesday, the port city witnessed its hottest day of the year.

The mercury shot up to 45oC in Karachi as another bout of heatwave continued to prevail in the metropolis.

Karachi is braving its fourth heatwave of the year.

Given the current weather conditions, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has put all KMC-run hospitals on standby for heatstroke emergencies during May 29 to May 31 period.

The Pakistan Meteorological (Met) Department has warned a heatwave of moderate/severe intensity would last until Thursday, as the sea breeze remained cut-off and dry wind from northwest to north dominated during this period.

The city faced an extended heatwave earlier this month as well, when the mercury routinely touched 44oC for four to five days. The scorching weather forced the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi to postpone the examinations last week.

Meanwhile, extremely high temperatures were recorded elsewhere in Sindh as well. In Larkana, the temperature was 46oC, in Dadu 45oC and in Sukkur 44oC.

The Met Department stated on Wednesday that mainly hot and dry weather was expected to prevail in most cities including Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, DI Khan, Sibbi, and Makran divisions well into the first week of June.

Met Department director general Dr Ghulam Rasool told the media on Wednesday that the current temperatures were higher than average, and that they were predicted to prevail through the first week of June.

He said there was no chance of rain at the moment, but the rain system was expected to disperse the heat from mid-June onwards.

“The demand for water will increase due to hot weather. Drought-like conditions will improve with the beginning of the monsoon at around mid-June,” he said.

The official added that water levels at Mangla and Tarbela dams were currently at their lowest. On Tuesday, the hottest temperatures were recorded in Mohenjo Daro (50oC), followed by 49oC in Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, Dadu, Jacobabad, Lasbella, Sibbi, and Bahawalnagar.

